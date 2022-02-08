Macron Says Progress Achieved Thanks to Meetings in Moscow, Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that progress on the issues of stability and security in the region has been achieved after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that progress on the issues of stability and security in the region has been achieved after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Macron met with Putin in Moscow on Monday and with Zelenskyy in Kiev on Tuesday.

"Meetings with President Putin and President Zelensky made it possible to make progress in building stability and security in the region," Macron told a press conference in Kiev, adding that he expects to see a sustainable de-escalation in Ukraine.

The French President also said that Putin assured him that Moscow is not planning to escalate the situation in Ukraine.

"President Putin and I exchanged views yesterday on security and military issues, he told me that he would not initiate an escalation. I think it matters," Macron added.