UrduPoint.com

Macron Says Progress Achieved Thanks To Meetings In Moscow, Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Macron Says Progress Achieved Thanks to Meetings in Moscow, Kiev

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that progress on the issues of stability and security in the region has been achieved after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that progress on the issues of stability and security in the region has been achieved after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Macron met with Putin in Moscow on Monday and with Zelenskyy in Kiev on Tuesday.

"Meetings with President Putin and President Zelensky made it possible to make progress in building stability and security in the region," Macron told a press conference in Kiev, adding that he expects to see a sustainable de-escalation in Ukraine.

The French President also said that Putin assured him that Moscow is not planning to escalate the situation in Ukraine.

"President Putin and I exchanged views yesterday on security and military issues, he told me that he would not initiate an escalation. I think it matters," Macron added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

Russian Animation Short 'Boxballet' Nominated for ..

Russian Animation Short 'Boxballet' Nominated for Oscar

2 minutes ago
 2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup sponsored by KFC: DS Pol ..

2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup sponsored by KFC: DS Polo/Rizvi's, Remounts win opener ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 accused, recovered fake cigarettes ..

Police arrest 4 accused, recovered fake cigarettes, raw material

2 minutes ago
 Completion of five more dams to help overcome wate ..

Completion of five more dams to help overcome water scarcity in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago
 PTI to emerge as victorious party again in 2023: G ..

PTI to emerge as victorious party again in 2023: Governor

5 minutes ago
 Secy Agriculture S. Punjab chairs meeting to revie ..

Secy Agriculture S. Punjab chairs meeting to review ADP schemes for year 2022-23 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>