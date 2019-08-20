UrduPoint.com
Macron Says 'real Opportunity' For Peace In Ukraine

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:25 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday there was a "real opportunity" for peace in Ukraine following the election of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

BormeslesMimosas , France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday there was a "real opportunity" for peace in Ukraine following the election of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He also said he hoped to attend a summit with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and Germany -- the so-called Normandy format -- "in the next few weeks" to try to end fighting in eastern Ukraine.

"There is a real opportunity to put an end to the conflict that has been going on for five years," he said at the start of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin who voiced "cautious optimism" about Zelensky.

