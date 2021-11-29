Macron Says Received COVID-19 Booster Shot

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he had received a COVID-19 booster shot and also got a flu shot, albeit without disclosing the vaccine brand used for revaccination.

Macron contracted COVID-19 in December and got a shot on May 31, again without disclosing which vaccine he was administered.

"Vaccine booster shot. Vaccine against the flu," Macron wrote on Twitter, ticking off both points with a green check mark.

In a separate tweet, Macron urged the French to get vaccinated.

France started to administer COVID-19 booster shots for all adults on Saturday.

