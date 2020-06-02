Macron Says Reopening Of Cafes, Hotels In France Signal Return Of "Happy Days"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the reopening of cafes, restaurants and hotels in France after a two-month lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic is a signal that "happy days" are returning.

As the second phase of lockdown easing in France started on Tuesday, at least 300,000 cafes, bars and hotels, which were closed on March 17 due to the lockdown, began to open again.

"The reopening of cafes, hotels and restaurants marks the return of happy days! There is no doubt that the French will be there to regain this part of the French spirit, our culture and our art of living," Macron wrote on Twitter.

He added that the businesses in this sector would continue to benefit from state support "at these difficult times".

France began lifting its lockdown measures on May 11 by reopening educational facilities, entertainment venues, public places, including cafes and restaurants, in green regions of the country, which are less affected by the virus. Red areas, where the virus is still active, remain under strict health restrictions. As of Tuesday, France has confirmed over 189,000 COVID-19 cases, the world's eighth-highest total, and nearly 29,000 related fatalities.