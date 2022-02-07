Macron Says Responsible Behavior Necessary When it Comes to Security

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 09:04 PM

It is necessary for all sides to behave responsibly when it comes to security, French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) It is necessary for all sides to behave responsibly when it comes to security, French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"The critical situation in Europe today is of our concern ... Therefore, it is necessary that we all behave responsibly.

We have established the bases of dialogue, open, demanding, full dialogue in 2019. There have been several meetings since then in St. Petersburg, Bregancon and elsewhere, and I think it is more relevant than ever. This dialogue is necessary because it is the only one that allows true stability and security for the European continent," Macron told Putin during their meeting in Moscow.

