Macron Says Russia to Continue Meddling in French Elections, Same as Other Countries

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday expressed an opinion that Russia will continue trying to influence elections in his country, nevertheless acknowledging that other countries behave that way.

"I believe Russia will remain a country that tries to intervene, either directly or by proxies, by services. I do not believe in miracles, I believe in policies. Human beings can change things if we have the means to do so. I do not think things will change spontaneously and from one day to the other," Macron said at the Munich Security Conference, when asked if he was afraid that Russian intelligence services could manipulate the next French election.

At the same time, he stressed that other parties had tried doing similar things.

"There will always be such actors whenever it comes to elections. We needn't confine ourselves to Russia, there are other countries who do the same thing. There are ultra-right American groups, for example, that have interfered in European elections," the French president added.

Several Western countries have accused Russia of meddling into foreign elections. Moscow vociferously denies such charges. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that there was no evidence for such allegations. Vladimir Chizhov, the Russian permanent representative to the European Union, said that his country had never interfered in elections and other domestic political processes in the EU, and would refrain from doing so in the future.