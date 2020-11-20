UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says Russia, Turkey Fuel Anti-French Sentiment In Africa

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 08:55 PM

Macron Says Russia, Turkey Fuel Anti-French Sentiment in Africa

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that the rise of anti-French sentiment in the African countries was sparked by Russia and Turkey, which speculate on the French colonial history

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that the rise of anti-French sentiment in the African countries was sparked by Russia and Turkey, which speculate on the French colonial history.

"For decades, we had highly institutionalized relations with Africa, including the incumbent heads of state and reputable companies. However, the resentment played a certain role. But there is a strategy as well, which is sometimes implemented by the African leaders, but especially foreign states, such as Russia and Turkey, which play on post colonial resentment," the president said in an interview with pan-African Jeune Afrique magazine.

Macron alleged that a number of French-language mass media that criticize France were corrupted by Russia or Turkey. According to the president, France and the African countries should maintain friendly relations despite the French colonial past.

"Our country was present on the continent through trade, conflicts since the early 19th century, then the colonial wars.

This history exists. We are its successors. Were we the participants? No... We should not remain the captives of our past. It would be horrible," Macron said.

France began the colonization of Africa in the 16th century and gained control of almost half of the continent by 1920. The last French colony in Africa Somaliland became a sovereign state in 1977 and is currently known as Djibouti.

African countries are still greatly affected by French influence. Over 1,100 French companies operate in Africa and provide roughly 470,000 jobs to the African population. Roughly 5,000 French servicemen are deployed in former colonies Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger under Barkhane operation, which was launched by Paris in 2014 to counter Islamist groups in the African region of Sahel but did not result in an improved security situation.

Related Topics

Africa Century Russia Turkey France Djibouti Paris Mali Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger Post Media Jobs

Recent Stories

Russian Emergencies Ministry Plans to Increase Gro ..

56 seconds ago

EU-Turkey Migration Deal Lacked Clarity Leading to ..

59 seconds ago

APEC Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to WTO Rules on T ..

1 minute ago

Greek Lawmaker Says New Closed Migrant Centers to ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Believes APEC Countries Should Coordinate on ..

7 minutes ago

Minister pays tribute to Faiz Ahmed Faiz

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.