Macron Says Russia's Global Role 'Unfavorable' For International Community

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Russia was playing a role "unfavorable for the international community," accusing Moscow of destabilizing Africa.

"Russia today plays a role that is unfavorable to the international community," Macron said in an interview with the Franceinfo radio station on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris.

Macron accused Moscow of destabilizing the situation in African countries with "the help of a mercenary army."

At the same time, Macron noted that he would answer a phone call by Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he himself had no reason to call the Russian leader.

The French leader added that the resumption of dialogue with Moscow would be possible only after the end of hostilities in Ukraine. In addition, he expressed hope that the peace negotiations would be held on Kiev's terms and said that France was ready to mediate the talks.

In February, Russian Ambassador to Central African Republic (CAR) Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik that the car armed forces had defeated most of the illegal armed groups in the country with the support of Russian military instructors, who trained the country's military and police, as well as held consultations in the fight against illegal armed groups.

