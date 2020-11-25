UrduPoint.com
Macron Says Self-Isolation Regime In France Could Be Canceled December 15

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 06:10 AM

Macron Says Self-Isolation Regime in France Could Be Canceled December 15

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out that the self-isolation regime in the country could be canceled from December 15.

"If on December 15 we approach the figure of 5,000 cases per day and 2,500-3,000 people are in intensive care, we can set a new direction.

Then the self-isolation regime can be canceled, and we can move again without permission, including between regions, and spend Christmas with the family," Macron said in his televised address to the nation.

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in France, a new national quarantine was imposed on October 30. In recent days, the number of new cases of COVID-19 has begun to decline.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic in France exceeds 1.2 million, more than 50,000 people have died

