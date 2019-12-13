UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says Time For Clarity On Brexit After Conservative Party Wins UK Elections

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:55 PM

Macron Says Time for Clarity on Brexit After Conservative Party Wins UK Elections

After the Conservative Party secured one of its most dramatic victories in decades in the United Kingdom's Thursday general election, the perfect time for clarity on Brexit has come, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) After the Conservative Party secured one of its most dramatic victories in decades in the United Kingdom's Thursday general election, the perfect time for clarity on Brexit has come, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"I want to congratulate [Conservative Party Leader and UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson on his clear election victory. So the time for clarity [on Brexit] has come. And I would like for the withdrawal agreement, which was agreed jointly in October, to be ratified as soon as possible, so that the withdrawal takes place on January 31.

This is a permanent position of France, so I welcome this moment of clarity," Macron said at a press conference following the European Council summit.

The French leader also stated that now was the time to establish the future relations between the EU and the UK.

The snap election, held on Thursday, was called by Johnson in hopes of gaining a working majority for his Conservative Party to break the Brexit stalemate. results from the country's 650 Constituencies show a comprehensive victory for the Conservative Party, which gained a majority in the House of Commons.

Related Topics

Election UK France United Kingdom Brexit January October From Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa expresses sorrow over Tabla mastero's de ..

23 minutes ago

Action being taken on complaints at mobile app: AC ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Karachi for strict security with best ..

1 minute ago

Evolving consensus on national issues beauty of de ..

2 minutes ago

UN General Assembly Decides to Extend Palestine Re ..

2 minutes ago

Macron Wants UK to Remain Close Partner, Not Compe ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.