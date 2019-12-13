Macron Says Time for Clarity on Brexit After Conservative Party Wins UK Elections

After the Conservative Party secured one of its most dramatic victories in decades in the United Kingdom's Thursday general election, the perfect time for clarity on Brexit has come, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday

"I want to congratulate [Conservative Party Leader and UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson on his clear election victory. So the time for clarity [on Brexit] has come. And I would like for the withdrawal agreement, which was agreed jointly in October, to be ratified as soon as possible, so that the withdrawal takes place on January 31.

This is a permanent position of France, so I welcome this moment of clarity," Macron said at a press conference following the European Council summit.

The French leader also stated that now was the time to establish the future relations between the EU and the UK.

The snap election, held on Thursday, was called by Johnson in hopes of gaining a working majority for his Conservative Party to break the Brexit stalemate. results from the country's 650 Constituencies show a comprehensive victory for the Conservative Party, which gained a majority in the House of Commons.