Macron Says Time Has Come to Resume Talks Between US, Iran, Nuclear Deal Signatories

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said during a speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States, Iran and other signatories of the nuclear deal as well as middle Eastern countries should resume talks to avoid conflict.

"More than ever, I ... believe that the time has come to resume negotiations between the United States of America, Iran, the signatories of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] and the countries of the region which are first and foremost affected by the security and stability," Macron said.