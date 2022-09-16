(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said he would arrive in London on Sunday to take part in the farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at the UK King Charles III invitation.

On Thursday, Macron held a telephone conversation with the king and confirmed his intention to further strengthen ties between the two states.

"I will arrive (in London) on Sunday evening with my wife at the invitation of King Charles," the president said, as quoted by the BFMTV.

Macron also said that he had invited Charles III to come to France at a convenient time.

The French president will go to London on September 18 to bid a farewell ceremony to UK Queen Elizabeth II. He will also attend the late monarch's funeral, which will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.