Macron Says to Hold Talks With Putin In Coming Days

(@imziishan)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he plans to hold a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the runup to the Russia-NATO talks slated for January 10 and reiterated that there is no alternative to dialogue with Moscow

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he plans to hold a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the runup to the Russia-NATO talks slated for January 10 and reiterated that there is no alternative to dialogue with Moscow.

"France continues to conduct a dialogue with Russia.

I have had two lengthy telephone conversations with President Putin in recent weeks. And there will be more in the coming days. I think Europe should conduct a dialogue with Russia. Dialogue has no alternative," Macron said at a joint press conference with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Paris.

The French president also welcomed the dialogue between Russia and the United States concerning Ukraine.