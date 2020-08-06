Macron Says to Visit Blast-Stricken Port of Beirut in Next Few Hours

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday, upon arriving in Lebanon, that he would shortly visit the port of Beirut devastated by an explosion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday, upon arriving in Lebanon, that he would shortly visit the port of Beirut devastated by an explosion.

The explosion that rocked the port and the city on Tuesday is believed to have been caused by improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

"I had to be here to bring this friendship, this brotherly love from our country to the people of Lebanon. I would also like to be able to listen and understand, and organize international aid, the support and the backing for Beirut and people of Lebanon," Macron said.

The French president added that two planes with emergency teams had already arrived.

"In the next few hours, I am going to the port, to speak with the rescue teams, speak with the NGOs, all of those who are on the ground and managing the emergency," Macron said.