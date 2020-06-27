Macron Says to Visit Russia 'Soon' After Holding Security Talks With Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday announced an upcoming visit to Russia on the heels of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Macron and Putin held talks on Friday via video conferencing with an emphasis on European security agenda.

"The dialogue of trust initiated with President Putin in Fort de Bregancon continues. Security in Europe, regional conflicts, climate, including the melting of permafrost in the Arctic [were discussed].

We are moving forward and I will be going to Russia soon," Macron wrote on Twitter.

The meeting at the French presidential summer retreat of Fort de Bregancon between Macron and Putin took place last August. It is known that the presidents discussed regional and international security, including the conflicts in Ukraine, Syria and Libya, as well as bilateral Russian-French relations. After the talks, Putin called France one of Russia's key partners while Macron said that the future of Russia is European.