Macron Says Turkey Plays 'Dangerous Game' in Libya

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Turkey plays a dangerous game in Libya, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Turkey is playing a dangerous game in Libya, and I told this to [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan," Macron said at a joint press conference with Tunisian President Kais Saied.

The French leader emphasized that Turkey's actions in Libya were contrary to the commitments made at an international conference in Berlin.

Macron recalled the position of France, which calls for cessation of hostilities by all parties in Libya.