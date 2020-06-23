UrduPoint.com
Macron Says Turkey Plays 'Dangerous Game' In Libya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Macron Says Turkey Plays 'Dangerous Game' in Libya

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Turkey plays a dangerous game in Libya, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Turkey is playing a dangerous game in Libya, and I told this to [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan," Macron said at a joint press conference with Tunisian President Kais Saied.

The French leader emphasized that Turkey's actions in Libya were contrary to the commitments made at an international conference in Berlin.

Macron recalled the position of France, which calls for cessation of hostilities by all parties in Libya.

