Macron says UK 'in particular' needs more effort for Brexit deal

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday the EU and "in particular" the UK would need to make more effort if they were to agree a post-Brexit trade deal

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday the EU and "in particular" the UK would need to make more effort if they were to agree a post-Brexit trade deal.

"It's the United Kingdom that wanted to leave the European Union and which needs a deal more than we do," he told reporters, after an EU leaders' summit.