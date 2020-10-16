UrduPoint.com
Macron Says UK 'in Particular' Needs More Effort For Brexit Deal

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:15 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday the EU and "in particular" the UK would need to make more effort if they were to agree a post-Brexit trade deal.

"It's the United Kingdom that wanted to leave the European Union and which needs a deal more than we do," he told reporters, after an EU leaders' summit.

