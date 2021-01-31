UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says UK Must Choose Between Allies, Critiques Brexit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:20 AM

Macron Says UK Must Choose Between Allies, Critiques Brexit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron is calling on the United Kingdom to make a solid choice between its allies.

"What politics does Great Britain wish to choose? It cannot be the best ally of the US, the best ally of the EU and the new Singapore ... It has to choose a model," Macron said in an interview with the Guardian and a small group of other media.

The French leader insisted that "half-pregnant is not a concept" and added that he sees a common destiny with the UK.

"It's not for me to decide, but I would like good, peaceful relations. Our destinies are linked, our intellectual approach is linked, our researchers and industrials work together ... I believe in a sovereign continent and nation states; I don't believe in neo-nationalism," Macron said, adding "I don't think the British people have a different destiny to ours.

"

The French president said he believed Brexit was an erroneous choice.

"I respect the sovereignty of the people and the people voted, so it had to be done, but I think that vote was based on a lot of lies and now we see it has made things much more difficult in many ways," Macron said.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, triggering an 11-month transition period that gave both London and Brussels time to conclude a range of agreements, including a wide-ranging free trade deal.

After months of negotiations, both parties reached a future partnership agreement on December 24, avoiding the prospect of a no-deal Brexit with just one week to spare.

Related Topics

Vote European Union Brussels London Singapore United Kingdom Brexit January December Media Agreement Best

Recent Stories

PCR tests mandatory for RAK government employees e ..

7 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys UAV in Yemeni airspace lau ..

7 hours ago

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Hel ..

7 hours ago

Ambulance driver dies of coronavirus

7 hours ago

Gut-Behrami completes super-G hat-trick in Garmisc ..

7 hours ago

Italy's El Shaarawy returns to Roma from China

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.