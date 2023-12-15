Macron says Ukraine joining EU still 'far off'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) France President Emmanuel Macron warned Friday that Ukraine's eventual membership of the European union was still far off, despite a breakthrough at the EU summit in Brussels.

Responding to a question about the effect on France's farmers of welcoming Ukraine's large agricultural sector into the EU, Macron said there was still time to prepare.

"We are very far from effective enlargement to Ukraine and, in any case, enlargement, whatever it may be, will require an in-depth reform of our rules and therefore this will only be possible with an massive funding increase," he said.