Macron Says Wants to Run in Presidential Elections, But Does Not Declare Himself Candidate

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron made it clear that he wants to run in the presidential elections in April, but did not officially declare himself a candidate.

"There is no false expectation. I want.

As soon as there are sanitary conditions that allow it, and I clarify this issue for myself personally in relation to the political equation, I will say," Macron said answering questions from readers of Le Parisien newspaper.

"This decision is consolidating within me. I have to be sure that I can go as far as I want," he said.

The presidential elections in France will be held in April 2022.