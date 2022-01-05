UrduPoint.com

Macron Says Wants To Run In Presidential Elections, But Does Not Declare Himself Candidate

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 02:40 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron made it clear that he wants to run in the presidential elections in April, but did not officially declare himself a candidate.

"There is no false expectation. I want.

As soon as there are sanitary conditions that allow it, and I clarify this issue for myself personally in relation to the political equation, I will say," Macron said answering questions from readers of Le Parisien newspaper.

"This decision is consolidating within me. I have to be sure that I can go as far as I want," he said.

The presidential elections in France will be held in April 2022.

