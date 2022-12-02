Macron Says Will Continue to Speak to Putin, Informed Biden of Talks With Russian Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he will continue to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed it with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, during their meeting in Washington.

"Indeed, I will continue to talk to President Putin and, as a matter of fact, we talked about it this morning with President Biden because we constantly try to prevent escalation and to get some very concrete results," Macron said at a joint press conference with Biden at the White House.

The French president noted that he plans to address the security and safety of nuclear plants during the conversation with Putin.

Macron said earlier on Thursday that he will have a phone conversation with Putin after his meeting with Biden. He said that the conversation will take place in the coming days.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday that Putin did not yet have a phone conversation with Macron in his work plans.