Macron Says Will Continue to Talk to Putin, Informed Biden About Talks With Russian Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he will continue to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed earlier with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Washington that he is communicating with the Russian president.

"Indeed, I will continue to talk to President Putin and, as a matter of fact, we talked about it this morning with President Biden because we constantly try to prevent escalation and to get some very concrete results," Macron said.