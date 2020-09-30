UrduPoint.com
Macron Says Will Discuss Kabakh Situation With Putin, Trump

Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:35 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he was planning to hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump about the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he was planning to hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump about the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Tonight, I am speaking with president Putin about this and tomorrow with president Trump, I think, to exchange opinions and suggest solutions," Macron told a press conference in Riga.

The French president described Ankara's statements on the conflict as dangerous.

France, Russia, and the United States are the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group for the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh.

