Macron Says Will Discuss New European Political Community At EU Meeting In Prague

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 07:48 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he expects to discuss the creation of a European political community to address new regional challenges and threats at the coming European Union meeting in Prague

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he expects to discuss the creation of a European political community to address new regional challenges and threats at the coming European Union meeting in Prague.

"We will discuss our vision of Europe for the coming years, the EU's enlargement and the recognition of Ukraine and Moldova as candidates for EU membership, as well as the French proposal to create a European political community," Macron said at a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Paris.

French president noted that the EU meeting will take place in Prague in the coming weeks.

The concept of the European political community belongs to Macron. According to the French leader, Europe needs a framework that will help develop cooperation in such areas as geopolitics, energy, infrastructure and transport with countries that are close to the EU and that can be integrated with the bloc.

