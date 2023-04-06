Macron Says Will Discuss With Xi Business, Climate, Food Security, World Peace in Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he intends to discuss with Chinese President Xi Jinping business cooperation, climate protection, and food security.

On Wednesday, Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in China for an official three-day visit at the invitation of the Chinese president.

"I am convinced that China has a major role to play in building peace. This is what I have come to discuss, to move forward on. With President XI Jinping, we will also talk about our businesses, the climate and biodiversity, and food security," Macron said on Twitter.

Xi welcomed Macron at the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen square in Beijing, where the leaders will hold bilateral talks, French broadcaster BFMTV reported. Following the talks, the leaders are scheduled to hold a press conference, after which they will be joined by von der Leyen.

Earlier on Thursday, Macron held separate meetings with China's State Council Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji.