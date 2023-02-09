UrduPoint.com

Macron Says Will Discuss With Zelenskyy, Scholz Ukraine's Need For Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Macron Says Will Discuss With Zelenskyy, Scholz Ukraine's Need for Weapons

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron said that at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, he would discuss Ukraine's needs for weapons.

"Ukraine can count on France and European partners to win the war. We need to continue, adapt and change our military support for the defense of Ukraine. Just like in recent weeks, we will continue to supply new weapons, and today we will all together discuss Ukraine's needs in this regard," Macron said during a joint press statement with Scholz and Zelenskyy, broadcast by BFMTV.

Macron also said that France is ready to be with Ukraine "until victory" because "everything that happens in Ukraine concerns the future of Europe."

The leaders will continue the talks during a closed-door dinner.

The meeting at the Elysee Palace is held ahead of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe France German Brussels Paris Donetsk February All From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

3 hours ago
 Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of ..

Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of their home in Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During ..

Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During Trump Admin., 1 at Start of Bi ..

3 hours ago
 UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air ..

UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air travel in 2023

3 hours ago
 Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism ..

Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism mounts

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.