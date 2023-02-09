(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron said that at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, he would discuss Ukraine's needs for weapons.

"Ukraine can count on France and European partners to win the war. We need to continue, adapt and change our military support for the defense of Ukraine. Just like in recent weeks, we will continue to supply new weapons, and today we will all together discuss Ukraine's needs in this regard," Macron said during a joint press statement with Scholz and Zelenskyy, broadcast by BFMTV.

Macron also said that France is ready to be with Ukraine "until victory" because "everything that happens in Ukraine concerns the future of Europe."

The leaders will continue the talks during a closed-door dinner.

The meeting at the Elysee Palace is held ahead of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.