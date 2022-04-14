Macron Says Will Hold Phone Conversation With Zelenskyy Later on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the he will hold a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, later in the day.

"I have already talked to him (Zelenskyy) this morning ” before I came here (the city of Le Havre). And I plan to talk to him again tonight after my trip," Macron told the France Bleu radio broadcaster during his trip to the port city.