Macron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy Next Week

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said he planned to hold talks next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"Our desire is contact with President Zelenskyy, whom I will see on Wednesday, and in contact with President Putin, with whom I will negotiate next week, to restart this format (Normandy format) and the political process," Macron said at a press conference on Thursday.