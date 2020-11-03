UrduPoint.com
Macron Says 'Will Not Give Up' As He Expresses Solidarity Amid Vienna Attacks

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:30 AM

Macron Says 'Will Not Give Up' as He Expresses Solidarity Amid Vienna Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the Austrian people amid the deadly attacks in Vienna, saying that Europe was not going to give up.

"We, the French, share the shock and sorrow of the Austrian people struck this evening by an attack in the heart of their capital, Vienna. After France, it is a friendly country that is attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will not give up anything," Macron wrote on Twitter shortly before midnight on Monday.

According to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, several people were killed in the Monday attacks in Vienna, at least one of the attackers remains at large. Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig has confirmed that there are 15 wounded, seven of them with grave injuries.

According to Austrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros, the injured include one police officer.

Soros said the attacks in Vienna were carried out at six different locations, including near a synagogue in the center of the city.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, as well as Nehammer, have called the attacks a terrorist act.

The shootings in Vienna come as France is still in shock following the recent attacks in Nice and Lyon.

On October 29, a 21-year-old man from Tunisia, identified as Brahim Aoussaoui, killed three people with a knife in the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice. The French government has designated it a terrorist attack. On Saturday, an attack occurred in France's Lyon, when a Greek Orthodox priest, identified as 52-year-old Nikolaos Kakavelaki, was shot at and injured near a Greek church. The Lyon and Nice attacks came shortly after the brutal murder of French history teacher Samuel Paty by a radicalized teenager in mid-October.

