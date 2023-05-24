Macron Says Will Take Part in Summit of European Political Community in Moldova

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Tuesday his participation in the upcoming European Political Community (EPC) summit in Chisinau, scheduled for June 1.

"On June 1 we will be in Moldova at the second Summit of the European Political Community. In Moldova we will discuss energy, migration, security, infrastructure, defense, geopolitics, because we share the same continent. I am sure that we need this forum to gather all the leaders and to build a stronger and more united Europe," Macron said in a video message published by Moldovan media on social networks.

Macron also thanked Moldovan President Maia Sandu for organizing this large-scale forum.

The European Political Community serves as a platform for political dialogue and cooperation between EU and non-EU countries. The first EPC meeting, a get-together of 27 EU members and 16 other countries, took place in Prague on October 6.

In March 2022, Sandu applied for the republic's accession to the EU, noting that the process of European integration must be accelerated. The EU heads of state and government at the EU summit in Brussels on June 23, 2022, approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union. The European Commission put forward nine conditions for Moldova to fulfill in order to join the EU.