Macron Says World Labor Market Needs Interstate Collaboration To Resist Challenges

Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Macron Says World Labor Market Needs Interstate Collaboration to Resist Challenges

International labor market is facing multiple existing and emerging challenges, such as inequality and climate change, and needs interstate cooperation and collaboration in order to resist them, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday at the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva

"I believe that in the face of these challenges, we cannot stand alone. We need to act together ... The 20th century showed that socialism does not work in a single country, as does not the fight against inequality, international capitalism and climate change.

We can try, but it will lead to economic contraction," Macron said, referring to existing and emerging challenges for the humanity, such as technological revolution, climate change and preservation of biodiversity.

The French president stressed that interstate collaboration and multilateral cooperation was needed, including for fight against inequality and advancement of universal access to social welfare. These are topics on the agenda of France's G7 chairmanship, he added.

The 108th session of the International Labour Conference marks the centenary of the International Labour Organization.

