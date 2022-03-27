PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he would not allow himself to use insulting words toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, as US President Joe Biden had done, since such rhetoric may further escalate the situation in and around Ukraine.

During his Saturday speech in Warsaw, Biden called Putin "a butcher" and said that he "cannot remain in power" in Russia. This was not the first time when the US head of state let himself speak harshly about the Russian leader.

"I think that we must rely on facts and do everything so that the situation does not get out of control. I would not use words of this sort, because I continue to hold discussions with President Putin," Macron told France 3 broadcaster, commenting on Biden's statements.

The French leader added it was essential to achieve a ceasefire first, and then a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian territory.

"If we want this, we shouldn't escalate the situation either by words or actions," the French president added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.