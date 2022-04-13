UrduPoint.com

Macron Says Would Not Use Term 'Genocide' To Describe Russia's Actions In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 04:23 PM

Macron Says Would Not Use Term 'Genocide' to Describe Russia's Actions in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Russians and Ukrainians were "fraternal peoples" and refused to call Russia's actions in Ukraine "genocide," stressing the need to be "discreet with terms."

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Russians and Ukrainians were "fraternal peoples" and refused to call Russia's actions in Ukraine "genocide," stressing the need to be "discreet with terms."

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden called Russia's actions in Ukraine "genocide" for the first time.

"I would be discreet with terms today... Russians and Ukrainians are fraternal peoples. What is happening is madness, this is a return to war in Europe; but, at the same time, I am looking at the facts, I want to try as much as possible to stop this war and restore peace," Macron told the France 2 broadcaster, when asked whether he would regard the events in Ukraine and, in particular, in Mariupol as "genocide.

"

The French leader also announced plans to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and, possibly, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

