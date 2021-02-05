UrduPoint.com
Macron Says Would Support Resumption Of US-Iranian Dialogue On JCPOA

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:00 AM

Macron Says Would Support Resumption of US-Iranian Dialogue on JCPOA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said he would support any initiatives to resume the US-Iranian dialogue on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iranian nuclear program.

"I do welcome the willingness to reengage the dialogue with Iran. This is a common challenge for the peace and security in the middle East. I will do whatever I can to support any initiative from the us side to re-engage demanding dialogue and I will be here, what I was here available one and a half year ago to try to be an honest broker and a committed broker in this dialogue but I do believe that we need to finalise indeed new negotiations with Iran, and President Biden has a critical role," Macron said during an online speech at the Atlantic Council.

The White House earlier announced the intention of US President Joe Biden to discuss with allies plans for talks with Iran. Tehran stated that negotiations with the United States were not part of Iran's plans, and any progress in this direction depended onWashington's practical steps, including lifting of sanctions.

