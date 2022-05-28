Macron, Scholz Tell Putin About Need to Lift Odesa Blockade - Paris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday that it was necessary to lift the blockade of the Ukrainian port of Odesa to allow the export of Ukrainian grain, according to the Elysee Palace.

"In the conversation with President Vladimir Putin, President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted on the urgent need to lift the blockade of Odesa in order to allow the export of Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea and avoid a global food crisis," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

The leaders of France and Germany also took into account the Russian president's promise to allow access to the Odesa port if it is cleared of mines beforehand.