Macron, Scholz to Brief Informal EU Summit on Trips to Russia - Berlin Source

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The leaders of the EU countries at an informal meeting on Thursday will hear German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, who will talk about their visits to Moscow, documents will not be adopted at this meeting, a source in the German government told reporters.

The EU summit on relations with African countries will be held in Brussels from February 17-18.

This will be preceded by a short informal meeting on EU relations with Russia.

"This will be a short discussion. Impressions from the visits of the French president and the chancellor to Moscow will be heard," the source said.

According to him, the meeting will be held in the format of a briefing, "without documents, just an exchange of views."

He did not specify whether Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who also visited Moscow and met with President Vladimir Putin, would be heard.