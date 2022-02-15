French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will exchange views following the latter's visit to Moscow, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will exchange views following the latter's visit to Moscow, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.

The German chancellor arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Scholz arrived in Moscow today (on Tuesday) to hold talks with Vladimir Putin. Obviously, he (Scholz) will exchange views with the president of the (French) republic, because all this is happening in close coordination just as it was when the republic's president (Macron) went to Russia last week," Attal told a briefing.

Negotiations are scheduled in the coming hours at different levels, according to the spokesman.