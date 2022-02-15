UrduPoint.com

Macron, Scholz To Exchange Views After German Chancellor's Visit To Moscow- French Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Macron, Scholz to Exchange Views After German Chancellor's Visit to Moscow- French Cabinet

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will exchange views following the latter's visit to Moscow, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will exchange views following the latter's visit to Moscow, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.

The German chancellor arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Scholz arrived in Moscow today (on Tuesday) to hold talks with Vladimir Putin. Obviously, he (Scholz) will exchange views with the president of the (French) republic, because all this is happening in close coordination just as it was when the republic's president (Macron) went to Russia last week," Attal told a briefing.

Negotiations are scheduled in the coming hours at different levels, according to the spokesman.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia German Visit Vladimir Putin All Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Uni ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Union Fortress 8 military parade

29 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on National Day

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 87 points to close a ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 87 points to close at 45,731 points 15 Feb 2022

1 minute ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs700 to Rs 125,700 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs700 to Rs 125,700 per tola 15 Feb 2022

1 minute ago
 Pak envoy presents credentials to Mauritius Presid ..

Pak envoy presents credentials to Mauritius President

1 minute ago
 Police anti-beggary squads arrest 25 professional ..

Police anti-beggary squads arrest 25 professional beggars

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>