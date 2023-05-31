UrduPoint.com

Macron, Scholz Want To Meet With Leaders Of Kosovo, Serbia At Summit In Moldova

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he, together with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, would like to meet with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo on June 1 during a summit in Chisinau to discuss the ongoing crisis in northern Kosovo

On Monday, hundreds of Serbs came to local administration buildings in northern Kosovo demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and dismissal of the ethnic Albanian mayors. The demonstrations resulted in clashes with NATO-led KFOR peacekeepers equipped with crowd dispersal devices.

"I would like that tomorrow, within the framework of the European Political Community summit, together with Chancellor Scholz, we could meet with both the president of Serbia and the prime minister of Kosovo," Macron said at a joint press conference with Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova.

The French leader put the responsibility for the recent escalation on Kosovo.

"Kosovar authorities decided not to respect the EU-mediated agreement, in which we and Chancellor Scholz were involved and which helped achieve significant progress thanks to the efforts of negotiators and the participation of (EU High Representative for Foreign Policy) Josep Borrell," Macron said.

He added that France made it clear to the Kosovar authorities that it was a mistake to hold elections under such circumstances.

On April 23, the Kosovar authorities held elections for local self-government bodies in four Serb-populated municipalities in the north of the self-proclaimed country, whose independence has still not been recognized by Serbia. The elections were boycotted by ethnic Serbs and declared valid despite a 3.47% voter turnout. Last week, the Kosovar police cracked down on a peaceful Serb protest against the results of the voting, prompting Serbia to put its armed forces on full combat alert and move them close to the border.

Another major clash between Serb protesters and Kosovar security forces, as well as NATO's KFOR contingent, took place on Monday. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the clash left 52 Serbs injured, while KFOR reported 25 troops injured in its ranks, although media put the figure at 41.

The European Political Community summit will take place from June 1-2 in Moldova.

