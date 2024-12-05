Open Menu

Macron Seeks Remedy To France's Political Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Macron seeks remedy to France's political crisis

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday will seek ways out of France's political crisis, after Michel Barnier became the first prime minister to be ousted by parliament in over six decades.

Lawmakers voted on Wednesday to oust Barnier's government after just three months in office, approving a no-confidence motion proposed by the hard left but which crucially was backed by the far right headed by Marine Le Pen.

Barnier's record-quick ejection comes after snap parliamentary elections this summer, which resulted in a hung parliament with no party having an overall majority and the far right holding the key to the government's survival.

Macron now has the unenviable task of picking a viable successor with over two years of his presidential term left, with some -- though not all -- opponents calling on him to resign.

Barnier is due to present Macron his government's resignation on Thursday morning.

The president will then address the nation at 1900 GMT, the Elysee said.

The no-confidence motion, brought by the hard left in the National Assembly, came amid a standoff over next year's austerity budget, after the prime minister on Monday forced through a social security financing bill without a vote.

With the support of the far right, a majority of 331 MPs in the 577-member chamber voted to oust the government.

It was the first successful no-confidence vote since a defeat for Georges Pompidou's government in 1962, when Charles de Gaulle was president.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Vote Budget France Chamber All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

12 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

12 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

12 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

12 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

12 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

12 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

12 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

12 hours ago

More Stories From World