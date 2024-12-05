(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday will seek ways out of France's political crisis, after Michel Barnier became the first prime minister to be ousted by parliament in over six decades.

Lawmakers voted on Wednesday to oust Barnier's government after just three months in office, approving a no-confidence motion proposed by the hard left but which crucially was backed by the far right headed by Marine Le Pen.

Barnier's record-quick ejection comes after snap parliamentary elections this summer, which resulted in a hung parliament with no party having an overall majority and the far right holding the key to the government's survival.

Macron now has the unenviable task of picking a viable successor with over two years of his presidential term left, with some -- though not all -- opponents calling on him to resign.

Barnier is due to present Macron his government's resignation on Thursday morning.

The president will then address the nation at 1900 GMT, the Elysee said.

The no-confidence motion, brought by the hard left in the National Assembly, came amid a standoff over next year's austerity budget, after the prime minister on Monday forced through a social security financing bill without a vote.

With the support of the far right, a majority of 331 MPs in the 577-member chamber voted to oust the government.

It was the first successful no-confidence vote since a defeat for Georges Pompidou's government in 1962, when Charles de Gaulle was president.