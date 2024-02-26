Macron Seeks To Rally European Support For Ukraine
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron is due to host European leaders Monday for a conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine, as the war stretches into its third year.
The meeting in Paris will be a chance for participants to "reaffirm their unity as well as their determination to defeat the war of aggression waged by Russia in Ukraine", the French presidency said.
It also signals Macron's eagerness to present himself as a European champion of Ukraine's cause, amid growing fears that American support could wane in the coming years.
"Battered and bruised, but still standing. Ukraine is fighting for itself, for its ideals, for our Europe. Our commitment at its side will not waver," Macron wrote on X, formerly Twitter, to mark two years since Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched Moscow's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.
For Macron, the conference is also a chance to show European autonomy in security matters, which he called for even before the invasion.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda will be among some 20 European heads of state and government present at the conference, which will be opened by a video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Other states will be represented at the ministerial level, with Foreign Secretary David Cameron travelling to Paris for Britain. The United States and Canada will also be represented.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Zelensky said that leaders in Europe had realised "how dangerous" the war is for "the whole of Europe."
"I think they have realised that Putin will continue this war," he said.
Recent Stories
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Ukrainian army says withdrew from eastern village near Avdiivka2 minutes ago
-
Russia seeks nearly 3-year jail term for top rights campaigner2 minutes ago
-
Attacks on mosque, church kill dozens in Burkina Faso22 minutes ago
-
First Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two Hezbollah members: security sources22 minutes ago
-
China to make about 100 space launches in 202441 minutes ago
-
Denmark closes Nord Stream sabotage probe41 minutes ago
-
Japan's space agency restores communication with moon probe SLIM42 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains42 minutes ago
-
Technicians, Australian pilot kidnapped in Papua New Guinea freed51 minutes ago
-
China's warehouse storage sector off to smooth start in 202452 minutes ago
-
Across China: Tourist industries tap into lures of culture52 minutes ago
-
Attack on Rafah would be 'nail in coffin' of Gaza aid: UN chief2 hours ago