Macron Seeks To Revive Presidency With Vow For 'stronger' France
January 17, 2024
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday sought to breathe new life into his final term in power with a promise for a "stronger and fairer" France at a rare news conference.
With over three years of his second and final term to run, Macron has been on the back foot in recent weeks after a series of crises and a growing challenge from the far-right.
Last week he announced a new cabinet with a pronounced tilt to the right, naming Gabriel Attal, 34, as France's youngest-ever prime minister, and followed this with his first full-scale domestic press conference in half a decade.
With concerns over education riding high in France, Macron's comments were peppered with promises to improve civic responsibility among young people and crack down on radicalism.
He announced a trial that could lead to school uniform becoming compulsory in the next two years, said all children should learn France's national anthem "La Marseillaise" and also unveiled an idea for all schoolchildren to take drama courses.
"I am convinced that we have the basis to succeed," said Macron, telling reporters gathered under the chandeliers of the Elysee Palace "our children will live better tomorrow, than we live today".
Watched by his new cabinet team, Macron announced what he described as a "civic rearmament", saying that "every generation of French people must learn what the Republic means".
