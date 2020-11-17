UrduPoint.com
Macron Sees Europe's Green Leadership As One Of Main Challenges For Modern Generation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Macron Sees Europe's Green Leadership as one of Main Challenges for Modern Generation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has designated the European leadership in the world's environmental policy as one of the main priorities and challenges faced by the modern society in Europe.

"Make Europe the leading educational, health, digital and green power. Protect our freedoms. Succeed together with Africa.

These are the struggles of our generation in Europe," Macron tweeted late on Monday.

The president also said in a separate tweet that "central political choices" for Europe are the fight against climate change and support for biodiversity.

Macron has made boosting the green policy in France a top priority after poor performance of his party La Republique en Marche in the summer municipal elections, which was won with comfortable majority by the Europe Ecology-The Greens Party.

