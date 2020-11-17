MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has designated the European leadership in the world's environmental policy as one of the main priorities and challenges faced by the modern society in Europe.

"Make Europe the leading educational, health, digital and green power. Protect our freedoms. Succeed together with Africa.

These are the struggles of our generation in Europe," Macron tweeted late on Monday.

The president also said in a separate tweet that "central political choices" for Europe are the fight against climate change and support for biodiversity.

Macron has made boosting the green policy in France a top priority after poor performance of his party La Republique en Marche in the summer municipal elections, which was won with comfortable majority by the Europe Ecology-The Greens Party.