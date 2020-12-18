UrduPoint.com
Macron Self-Isolating In Versailles, First Lady Staying In Elysee Palace - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron, who is sick with coronavirus, is on self-isolation in Versailles, while his wife Brigitte Macron remained in the Elysee Palace, media reported on Friday, citing sources close to the head of state.

On Thursday, the Elysee Palace reported that Macron tested positive for COVID-19. The French leader has self-isolated for a week and continues to work remotely.

According to the France Info radio station, Macron is currently living in La Lanterne pavilion, close to the Palace of Versailles. The French president is showing symptoms of a fever, cough and fatigue.

The first lady of France, who is also on self-isolation, remained at the Elysee Palace. Brigitte Macron reportedly showed no symptoms of coronavirus and tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The radio broadcast that Prime Minister Jean Castex and French National Assembly President Richard Ferrand, who earlier had contacts with the president were also on a week-long of self-isolation.

After the reports of Macron's illness, a number of politicians who had contact with Macron recently announced they were self-isolation, including European Council President Charles Michel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, and Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Angel Gurria.

