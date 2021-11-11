UrduPoint.com

Macron Sheds Tears For French Resistance Hero On Armistice Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:52 PM

Macron sheds tears for French Resistance hero on Armistice Day

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday shed tears as he paid a final homage to Hubert Germain, the last French Resistance hero recognised by Charles de Gaulle from World War II who died last month

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday shed tears as he paid a final homage to Hubert Germain, the last French Resistance hero recognised by Charles de Gaulle from World War II who died last month.

Macron led a special Armistice Day ceremony for Germain in central Paris before his body was interred in France's war memorial at Mont-Valerien outside the French capital.

Germain, the last surviving Resistance fighter honoured by late Free France leader de Gaulle as a Companion of the Liberation, died aged 101 in October.

His coffin draped in the French flag was carried up the Champs-Elysees on an armoured vehicle to the Arc de Triomphe, where Macron and visiting American Vice President Kamala Harris paid their respects.

"Everyone knew that the day would come when we would have to say farewell to the last Companion. That day has come," said Macron, asking: "Would we be here without Germain?" Germain, the son of a general in France's colonial army, was in his late teens when he fled to Britain after France's capitulation where he joined up with de Gaulle who was organising resistance to the German occupation.

He went on to fight in key battles at Bir-Hakeim in Libya, at El Alamein in Egypt and in Tunisia, as well as in the invasion of German-occupied France in 1944 which liberated the country.

The Paris-born fighter was one of 1,038 people decorated with the Order of the Liberation for their heroism by de Gaulle, who would go on to become president of France and is the founder of the current constitution.

- Tears and symbolism - Germain, who became an MP and minister, was buried in a special crypt reserved for Resistance fighters at Mont Valerien, a former fortress west of Paris where German troops used to execute opponents.

Standing alone as a chorus sang the Marseillaise and the coffin was brought towards him, Macron could be seen with his eyes full of tears which he dabbed with a white tissue.

He then laid a Cross of Lorraine, the symbol of the resistance, fashioned out of wood from Notre-Dame cathedral on his coffin, in accordance with Germain's wishes.

France holds a ceremony ever year at the Arc de Triomphe on Armistice Day, a public holiday to mark the armistice signed to end World War I.

Harris' presence at the event is seen as a symbol of the historic strength of France-US relations after a bruising row caused by a cancelled submarine contract.

Related Topics

Army Egypt France German Vehicle Died El Alamein Paris Tunisia Libya October World War Church Event From

Recent Stories

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 m ..

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 million e-commerce shoppers

26 minutes ago
 Nearly Half of Those Who Died of COVID in Past Day ..

Nearly Half of Those Who Died of COVID in Past Day in Lithuania Were Vaccinated ..

28 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for anti- ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for anti-measles,Rubella

29 seconds ago
 Kane feeling the strain after England's Euro heart ..

Kane feeling the strain after England's Euro heartache

31 seconds ago
 Ireland stick with Kiwi trio for New Zealand clash ..

Ireland stick with Kiwi trio for New Zealand clash

33 seconds ago
 Pakistan post 176-4 against Australia in T20 World ..

Pakistan post 176-4 against Australia in T20 World Cup semi-final

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.