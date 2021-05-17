Macron, Sisi agree 'absolutely necessary' to end Israel-Gaza hostilities: Elysee

France and Egypt on Monday called for a rapid end to fighting in Israel and Gaza as the violence that has killed more than 200 people there entered its second week

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :France and Egypt on Monday called for a rapid end to fighting in Israel and Gaza as the violence that has killed more than 200 people there entered its second week.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed in Paris that it was "absolutely necessary" to end the hostilities, Macron's office said, adding that he had renewed his support for Egypt's mediation efforts in the conflict.