UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron, Sisi Agree 'absolutely Necessary' To End Israel-Gaza Hostilities: Elysee

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:52 PM

Macron, Sisi agree 'absolutely necessary' to end Israel-Gaza hostilities: Elysee

France and Egypt on Monday called for a rapid end to fighting in Israel and Gaza as the violence that has killed more than 200 people there entered its second week

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :France and Egypt on Monday called for a rapid end to fighting in Israel and Gaza as the violence that has killed more than 200 people there entered its second week.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed in Paris that it was "absolutely necessary" to end the hostilities, Macron's office said, adding that he had renewed his support for Egypt's mediation efforts in the conflict.

Related Topics

Israel Egypt Gaza France Paris

Recent Stories

As a nation we are not taking any precaution measu ..

1 minute ago

Chinese team turning desert into soil wants to coo ..

1 minute ago

Bus-truck collision claims one dead, 13 injured at ..

1 minute ago

Russian State Duma's May 19 Meeting to Begin With ..

2 minutes ago

UNGA Will Convene Meeting on Palestine on Thursday ..

6 minutes ago

No political involvement in alignment of Ring Road ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.