UrduPoint.com

Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing Of Algerian Protesters As 'Inexcusable' - Office

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 12:41 AM

Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - Office

French President Emmanuel Macron has denounced the brutal actions of the police during the suppression of the protest of immigrants from Algeria in Paris in 1961, as "inexcusable for the republic," marking the strongest recognition by a French president of the massacre, the Elysee Palace said on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has denounced the brutal actions of the police during the suppression of the protest of immigrants from Algeria in Paris in 1961, as "inexcusable for the republic," marking the strongest recognition by a French president of the massacre, the Elysee Palace said on Saturday.

Ahead of the 60th anniversary of the tragedy, Macron arrived on Saturday at the Bezons bridge, where the bodies of demonstrators were found in the Seine. In the presence of the families affected by this tragedy, he observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the bloody repression of October 17, 1961.

"He acknowledged the facts: the crimes committed that night under the authority of (then-Paris police chief) Maurice Papon are inexcusable for the Republic," the presidential office said in a statement, adding that France "is aware of its responsibility.

"

On October 17, 1961, Paris police brutally clamped down a demonstration by some 30,000 Algerians peacefully protesting against a curfew on them and the Algerian war. The police actions resulted in the deaths of several dozen demonstrators, whose bodies were thrown into the Seine River.

Paris has long denied the tragedy. To date, the exact death toll is unknown. In 1998, the French authorities claimed that 40 people were killed during the crackdown. Independent estimates, however, suggest that the number of victims stood at least at 200.

Related Topics

Protest Police France Paris Algeria October From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit up 30% in f ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit up 30% in first 9 months of 2021

13 minutes ago
 PIA Boy Scouts' contingent visits Dr AQ Khan's gra ..

PIA Boy Scouts' contingent visits Dr AQ Khan's grave, offers Fateha

2 minutes ago
 Senior Russian Diplomat to Visit Damascus on Satur ..

Senior Russian Diplomat to Visit Damascus on Saturday - Embassy Source

9 minutes ago
 UN urges respect for ceasefire called by C.Africa ..

UN urges respect for ceasefire called by C.Africa president

9 minutes ago
 Senior Russian Diplomat to Visit Damascus on Satur ..

Senior Russian Diplomat to Visit Damascus on Saturday - Embassy Source

19 minutes ago
 Emirati referees to officiate at AFC Champions Lea ..

Emirati referees to officiate at AFC Champions League quarter-finals on Sunday i ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.