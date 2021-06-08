Macron slapped by man during trip to southeast France: aide

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face by a man during a trip to southeast France on Tuesday, an aide said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face by a man during a trip to southeast France on Tuesday, an aide said.

Images broadcast on the BFM news channel showed Macron approach a barrier to shake the hand of a man who slapped the 43-year-old across the face in the village of Tain-l'Hermitage in the Drome region.