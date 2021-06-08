UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Slapped By Man During Trip To Southeast France: Aide

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 07:45 PM

Macron slapped by man during trip to southeast France: aide

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face by a man during a trip to southeast France on Tuesday, an aide said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face by a man during a trip to southeast France on Tuesday, an aide said.

Images broadcast on the BFM news channel showed Macron approach a barrier to shake the hand of a man who slapped the 43-year-old across the face in the village of Tain-l'Hermitage in the Drome region.

Related Topics

France Man

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of 41st bat ..

36 minutes ago

WSSP starts vaccination of 4500 sanitary staff aga ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch Media Claims Russian Hackers Hit Police Serv ..

2 minutes ago

Roads network to bring development in Buner distri ..

2 minutes ago

Export of telecom, computer, info services registe ..

2 minutes ago

All NADRA Centres to issue vaccination certificate ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.