(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face during his visit to the Drome department in southeastern France on Tuesday, two persons were detained after the incident, BFMTV broadcaster reported.

The video, which is circulating on social networks, shows how the French leader approaches a crowd and gets slapped by an unidentified man.