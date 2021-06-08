UrduPoint.com
Macron Slapped In Face During Visit To France's Drome Department - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Macron Slapped in Face During Visit to France's Drome Department - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face during his visit to the Drome department in southeastern France on Tuesday, two persons were detained after the incident, BFMTV broadcaster reported.

The video, which is circulating on social networks, shows how the French leader approaches a crowd and gets slapped by an unidentified man.

