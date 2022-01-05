Macron sparks backlash with warning to non-vaccinated French

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday faced anger from opponents and chaos in parliament after issuing a provocative warning to people in France not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 that he would pressure them as much as possible by limiting access to key aspects of life

Paris, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday faced anger from opponents and chaos in parliament after issuing a provocative warning to people in France not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 that he would pressure them as much as possible by limiting access to key aspects of life.

Opponents including rivals in the 2022 presidential elections accused Macron of overstepping the line with the language of his comments, while the furore they caused prompted a new delay in the passing of legislation aimed at tightening France's Covid rules.

"As for the non-vaccinated, I really want to hassle them," he told the Le Parisien newspaper in an interview, using the French "emmerder," a word considered in France as vulgar slang derived from the word "merde" which means "shit." "And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy," he said.

He added this would mean "limiting as much as possible their access to activities in social life".

Macron's comments came as the government seeks to push through parliament legislation that will make vaccination compulsory to enjoy cultural activities, use inter-city train travel or visit a cafe from January 15.

No longer will it be possible to have a recent test or a recovery from the coronavirus to qualify for the country's Covid pass.

But the government was incensed when the opposition joined forces on Monday to hold up the passage of the legislation through parliament. After talks between the sides on Tuesday, debate resumed late in the day.

However consideration of the bill was suspended again early Wednesday following Macron's remarks, with the president of the session Marc Le Fur saying the atmosphere in the chamber could not meet "conditions for a calm working environment".

The head of the right-wing Republicans (LR) in the lower house National Assembly, Damien Abad, slammed "unworthy, irresponsible and premeditated" remarks which showed "childish cynicism", while the president of the Republicans Christian Jacob said the faction "refused to endorse a text which aims to hassle the French".