UrduPoint.com

Macron Sparks Backlash With Warning To Non-vaccinated French

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 12:15 PM

Macron sparks backlash with warning to non-vaccinated French

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday faced anger from opponents and chaos in parliament after issuing a provocative warning to people in France not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 that he would pressure them as much as possible by limiting access to key aspects of life

Paris, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday faced anger from opponents and chaos in parliament after issuing a provocative warning to people in France not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 that he would pressure them as much as possible by limiting access to key aspects of life.

Opponents including rivals in the 2022 presidential elections accused Macron of overstepping the line with the language of his comments, while the furore they caused prompted a new delay in the passing of legislation aimed at tightening France's Covid rules.

"As for the non-vaccinated, I really want to hassle them," he told the Le Parisien newspaper in an interview, using the French "emmerder," a word considered in France as vulgar slang derived from the word "merde" which means "shit." "And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy," he said.

He added this would mean "limiting as much as possible their access to activities in social life".

Macron's comments came as the government seeks to push through parliament legislation that will make vaccination compulsory to enjoy cultural activities, use inter-city train travel or visit a cafe from January 15.

No longer will it be possible to have a recent test or a recovery from the coronavirus to qualify for the country's Covid pass.

But the government was incensed when the opposition joined forces on Monday to hold up the passage of the legislation through parliament. After talks between the sides on Tuesday, debate resumed late in the day.

However consideration of the bill was suspended again early Wednesday following Macron's remarks, with the president of the session Marc Le Fur saying the atmosphere in the chamber could not meet "conditions for a calm working environment".

The head of the right-wing Republicans (LR) in the lower house National Assembly, Damien Abad, slammed "unworthy, irresponsible and premeditated" remarks which showed "childish cynicism", while the president of the Republicans Christian Jacob said the faction "refused to endorse a text which aims to hassle the French".

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament France Visit Chamber January Christian From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

vivo V23e Launched in Pakistan with Top-Notch Fron ..

Vivo V23e Launched in Pakistan with Top-Notch Front Camera

31 minutes ago
 GCC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad today

GCC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad today

32 minutes ago
 UN, int'l community must hold India accountable fo ..

UN, int'l community must hold India accountable for brutalities in IIOJK: Moeed

34 minutes ago
 Faisalabad receives rain

Faisalabad receives rain

34 minutes ago
 Woman smuggler arrested with over 2kg hashish

Woman smuggler arrested with over 2kg hashish

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world to hold India accountable for ..

Pakistan urges world to hold India accountable for human rights violations in II ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.