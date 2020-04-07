Macron States Readiness to Continue Humanitarian Cooperation With Iran - Elysee Palace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron, in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, stated the readiness of France and European partners to continue humanitarian cooperation with Iran, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

"The President of the Republic had a meeting today with the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He expressed solidarity with the Iranian people, severely affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic," it said.

"He recalled that France and its European partners had delivered medical equipment to Iran and were ready to continue humanitarian cooperation," the Elysee Palace said.

Macron also said he hoped Iran would return to compliance with its nuclear obligations and refrain from taking further measures out of line with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).